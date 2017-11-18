Cards Against Humanity Trying to Stop Border Wall

The "party game for horrible people" has announced its plan to stop President Trump's border wall.

Every holiday season, Cards Against Humanity runs a satirical sale. Past specials included raising the price of everything by $5, selling boxes of sterilized bull poop, and offering absolutely nothing for $5. For this year, Cards Against Humanity announced it would be saving the country,

It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America.

For $15, Cards Against Humanity will be sending customers six "America-Saving Surprises", starting with an illustrated map of an area along the U.S./Mexico border that the company has purchased with the intention of preventing President Trump's border wall from being built there. According to the company's website ,

Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.

The company's plan was to sell small amounts of the land to customers, resulting in everyone being listed as owners of the area, creating thousands of defendants in the event the country wishes to file a lawsuit for eminent domain. The company quickly sold out of their allotment of plots of land along the border.