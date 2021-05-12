Carol Baskin Calling Out Texas Senators Over Tigers Running Around

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, you done made the Tiger lady mad.

Just over a year ago, Netflix dropped 'Tiger King' on us and we were introduced to a whole slew of characters. One of those people is Carol Baskin. She is the owner of Big Cat Rescue and it is her goal to outlaw people from owning tigers as pets. If you missed it earlier this week, a fairly big tiger was roaming around a Houston neighborhood.

This is the third different story of folks in Texas keeping a tiger as a pet in a residential neighborhood. This latest incident caught the attention of Carol Baskin and she called out a few Texas politicians in a recent interview. Baskin has been trying to get Texas to pass the Big Cat Public Safety Act which passed in the House but failed to be brought to a vote in the Senate last year.

This “revises restrictions on the possession and exhibition of big cats, including to restrict direct contact between the public and big cats,” according to Congress.gov. It would prevent someone in Texas from owning tiger, leopard, or cheetah. As of right now, it is up to a city's discretion to ban someone from owning a big cat.

San Antonio, Bexar County and the city of Houston all have ordinances that make it illegal to own tigers and other exotic animals. Carol Baskin directly called out Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn for not helping get the Big Cat Public Safety Act to pass. You can see that in the video above.

All I got to say is, don't get on Carol Baskin's bad side.

