Celebrate 15 Years of YouTube by Watching the First Video Uploaded

My how time flies!

Remember a time when only skilled media pros could produce and broadcast video content? That all changed on April 23, 2005.

YouTube started when Jawed Karim, Steve Chen, and Chad Hurley decided to create an outlet where anyone could upload video content and broadcast it to the world via the internet.

It’s since become so commonplace that nowadays almost everyone has uploaded some sort of video to the internet. Of course, that means there’s a lot of low-quality stuff out there you have to sift through to get the good stuff, but I wouldn’t change a thing.

In honor of the monumental occasion, watch “Me at the Zoo”, the 18-second clip that led to God knows how many videos.