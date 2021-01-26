Central Elementary in Vernon Closing After Student’s Death

The school will be closed until February 1st.

Sad news to pass along this afternoon out of Vernon. A student at Central Elementary has died. The student had tested positive for Covid and he was last in school on January 22nd. The Superintendent for the Vernon ISD released the following statement:

Central Elementary is closing immediately.

Vernon ISD has been notified that a Central Elementary student passed away today and that the student was COVID-19 positive. We are heartbroken and our thoughts go out to the student's family.

The student's last day on campus was Friday, January 22nd, so Vernon ISD must now take action for the health and safety of all Central Elementary students and staff. Central Elementary is closing immediately. Parents - you should pick up your children as soon as possible or contact Central Elementary immediately to let the staff know when you will be able to pick up your children today. 2nd and 3rd grade parents - students will be available for pick up at the normal pick up locations. We will not have bus routes run early because we do not want to risk dropping off young children at homes where they might not be supervised. However, if you are unable to pick up your child before normal afternoon bus route times, your child will be able to ride the bus home as usual. Staff will remain on campus until every student has been picked up or has taken the bus home at the end of the school day.

According to the District's medical advisor, all staff and students should quarantine until Monday, February 1st. Therefore, Central Elementary will be closed for the remainder of this week while the District works to thoroughly disinfect the campus. Classes will resume on campus on Monday, February 1st.

To staff and students who are under quarantine for the remainder of this week and this weekend:

If you have symptoms or test positive, please notify any of the following:

Jeff Byrd at jeff.byrd@visdtx.org

Stefanie Merrell at Stefanie.merrell@visdtx.org

Leslie Powell at Leslie.powell@visdtx.org

Boys and Girls Club will be closed for the students on the Central Campus until Monday Feburary 1,2021.

Counselors, a crisis team, and community pastors will be available when students return to school on Monday.