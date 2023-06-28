Chaos in the Streets of Houston Captured on Video

I’m so glad I live in the sticks.

Seriously, I don’t know how people live in the big city. And I tried it, by the way. I lasted about a year and a half in the Dallas-Fort Worth area before I finally decided it wasn’t for me.

Not that there weren’t good things about living there. I loved being able to go watch a Ranger game or concert without spending two-plus hours on the road.

But at the end of the day, I’ll gladly drive two hours to an event so that I can enjoy the peace and quiet of living in a smaller city like Wichita Falls.

My main reason for moving out of the city was that I hated the traffic. Oh yeah, and the crowds at big box retailers sucked, too. I couldn’t believe how long the lines at the checkout lanes at the Walmart nearest my apartment were.

However, I never witnessed any sort of insanity like we’re seeing these days on social media.

The latest big city chaos comes out of Houston. I’m not sure if the craziness erupted during a street takeover or protest or whatever as the below clip doesn’t provide any clue as to why all of those people were gathered in the same place.

All I know is that I’m happy it didn’t happen anywhere near my home.

