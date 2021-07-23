Chickasha Bringing Back Giant Leg Lamp for Christmas in July Event This Weekend

Mr. Parker did say, once the leg lamp lit up, it reminded him of the Fourth of July. So this is perfect.

Get our free mobile app

Today I learned that the infamous leg lamp that we all know and love from 'A Christmas Story' was invented in Oklahoma. Apparently a man by the name of Nolan James designed the iconic lamp. He actually built it at the OU School of Visual Arts when he was a teacher there and kept it in his office. One of his students would go onto be on the production team for 'A Christmas Story' and said his teacher's lamp was the reference for the movie.

via GIPHY

This was all mentioned in Nolan's obituary when he passed away in 2020. Small world, Nolan actually lived in Wichita Falls for a period of time, so we have a little connection to the legend. Nolan's hometown of Chickasha, Oklahoma showed him some love this past Christmas by having a massive leg lamp in the town square. The leg lamp brought many people to town and it received several awards.

via GIPHY

The Chickasha Leg Lamp received the 2021 Merit Award for Outstanding New Attraction and the 2021 Redbud Award for Outstanding Media Coverage. If you missed out on it this Christmas, it will be back this weekend for a Christmas in July event in downtown Chickasha. The city is hosting a block party in front of the lamp on Saturday.

via GIPHY

Organizers say there will be free inflatable water slides, a free Summer Santa Snow Cone Social, free face painting and arts and crafts for kids. The free concert will start at 7:30 p.m. with Billy Davis and the Band of Brothers and The Imaginaries will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. and play until 10 p.m. There will be a brief fireworks show after the concert.

via GIPHY

I'm telling you right now, I really do love Chickasha, Oklahoma. They have a drive in movie theater there and an awesome brewery. I highly recommend you give it a visit at some point and this event seems like a good time to go check it out.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked