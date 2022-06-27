Christian Bale appeared in some of the most critically-acclaimed superhero films of all time. That being said, it’s unlikely that he’ll return to the role of Batman anytime soon.

When he was asked recently if he’d ever reprise his role as the Dark Knight, he explained that he would, but only if director Christopher Nolan asked him to do another film. But how would they bring him back? It's not like the DCEU has any kind of Marvel-esque multiverse going on, right? Right?!

Well... the trailer for The Flash kind of complicated things. The opening monologue in the trailer says: “You can go anywhere you want, right? Any timeline... Any universe.” Those words are spoken by none other than Micheal Keaton’s Batman. If Michael Keaton can come back, why not Christian Bale?

Either way, when Christian Bale was asked in a recent interview with ScreenRant about whether or not he’d ever return as Batman, his answer wasn’t an outright no. Sure, he may be appearing as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but that doesn’t mean DC films are off the table. When asked, he said:

I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I've got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.

Only time will tell whether or not we'll ever see Christian Bale in the black cape and cowl again, but for now, we can check out Thor: Love and Thunder when it hits theaters on July 8, 2022.

