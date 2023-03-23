Everything New on HBO Max in April 2023

This April on HBO and HBO Max, Barry is back. This latest batch of episodes co-created by and starring Bill Hader is the fourth and final season of the show about the ups and downs in the life of a hitman turned aspiring actor. Next month also sees the debut of the final season of Titans, the live-action series inspired by the DC Comics. Plus there’s Love & Death a new limited series based on a tragic true-crime tale, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Patrick Fugit, based on the story of Candy and Pat Montgomery, in which an extramarital affair spiraled into full-blown murder.

For older titles, you can watch Coraline, Mystic Pizza, Spring Breakers, Ghost, Lucy, and many more. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in April 2023:

April 1

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

The Brother’s Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)

The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)

Coraline, 2009 (HBO)

City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)

Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)

Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)

Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)

Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)

Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)

Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)

Ghost, 1990 (HBO)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)

Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)

Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007 (HBO)

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)

Knowing, 2009 (HBO)

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Let's Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)

Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Monos, 2019 (HBO)

Mud, 2013 (HBO)

Music Within, 2007 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)

No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)

One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)

Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Push, 2009 (HBO)

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)

Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)

Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)

Walker: Independence, 2023

The Wave, 2016 (HBO)

We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

April 3

Royal Crackers, Season 1

April 4

Craig of the Creek, Season 4E

April 6

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1

April 7

Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)

April 9

Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1

April 11

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014

April 13

Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere

April 14

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002

April 16

100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

April 17

Para - We Are King (Para - Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 18

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D

April 19

U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico

Highlights: U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico

April 20

Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 21

Diary of an Old Home, Season 2

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3

April 23

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

April 27

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

April 28

Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original

Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere

April 29

Moonage Daydream, 2022