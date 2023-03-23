Everything New on HBO Max in April 2023
This April on HBO and HBO Max, Barry is back. This latest batch of episodes co-created by and starring Bill Hader is the fourth and final season of the show about the ups and downs in the life of a hitman turned aspiring actor. Next month also sees the debut of the final season of Titans, the live-action series inspired by the DC Comics. Plus there’s Love & Death a new limited series based on a tragic true-crime tale, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Patrick Fugit, based on the story of Candy and Pat Montgomery, in which an extramarital affair spiraled into full-blown murder.
For older titles, you can watch Coraline, Mystic Pizza, Spring Breakers, Ghost, Lucy, and many more. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max in April 2023:
April 1
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
The Brother’s Warner, 2007
The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)
The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)
Coraline, 2009 (HBO)
City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)
Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)
Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)
Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)
Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)
Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)
Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)
Ghost, 1990 (HBO)
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)
Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)
Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)
Homegrown, Season 3
The Host, 2007 (HBO)
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
The House Bunny, 2008
Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
Iris, 2014 (HBO)
The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)
Knowing, 2009 (HBO)
Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)
Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
Let's Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)
Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)
A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)
Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
Monos, 2019 (HBO)
Mud, 2013 (HBO)
Music Within, 2007 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)
No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)
One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)
Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)
Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Push, 2009 (HBO)
Rachel, Rachel, 1968
Results, 2015 (HBO)
Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)
Safe in Hell, 1931
School Life, 2016 (HBO)
Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Smurfs Movie, 2011
The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)
Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)
Storm Warning, 1951
The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)
Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)
Walker: Independence, 2023
The Wave, 2016 (HBO)
We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)
White God, 2014 (HBO)
Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
April 3
Royal Crackers, Season 1
April 4
Craig of the Creek, Season 4E
April 6
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
The Winchesters, Season 1
April 7
Kung Fu, Season 3
Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)
April 9
Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1
April 11
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
The Last Ship, 2014
April 13
Titans, Max Original Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere
April 14
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Clone High, 2002
READ MORE: Why The Last of Us’ Joel Was Wrong
April 16
100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
April 17
Para - We Are King (Para - Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 18
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D
April 19
U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico
Highlights: U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico
April 20
Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 21
Diary of an Old Home, Season 2
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3
April 23
Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special
Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
April 27
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
April 28
Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original
Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docu Series Premiere
April 29
Moonage Daydream, 2022