Christmas In The Park Is This Saturday at Lake Arrowhead

We're all familiar with the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and the ElectriCritters display at River Bend Nature Center, but there's another Christmas display this weekend that sounds like a lot of fun. Especially if you like to camp.

Lake Arrowhead State Park presents Christmas In The Park this Saturday evening (12.05.20) from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. They're inviting campers to decorate their campsite with Christmas lights and other items to celebrate the season. In fact, if you decorate your campsite Saturday night they'll let you camp free. 'Tis the season for giving, after all.

Lake Arrowhead State Park via Facebook

If you're going to decorate your campsite you do need to let them know ahead of time. Just give them a call at (940) 528- 2211 during regular business hours.

Not a camper? No worries, the park will have free access for everyone to drive through and enjoy the Christmas decorations that evening. But be forewarned, just driving through on a crisp fall night with Christmas lights around you and stars twinkling in the sky may make you want to come back later and do some camping of your own. Hey, it's never too late to add some good camping gear to your Christmas wish list.

Lake Arrowhead State Park is a 524 acre Texas State Park about 15 minutes out of Wichita Falls. Just take US 281 South out of Wichita Falls, turn East onto 1954 and follow it to the State Park entrance. They offer RV camping, tent camping, equestrian and hiking trails, an 18 hole frisbee golf course, a 9 lane boat ramp, a fishing pier, a floating dock, swimming areas, and the opportunity to get out and enjoy the great outdoors without traveling all day to get there.