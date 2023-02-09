City View ISD Releases Statement After Employees Turn Themselves In To the Police

Last summer Wichita Falls was rocked with some pretty serious allegations against some faculty at City View ISD, looks like this week some progress was made in a potential case.

Last June, folks in Wichita Falls were sharing stories of some alleged crimes that took place between a coach and some students at City View ISD.

The stories went viral online, and at the time I was telling folks complaining online is doing nothing. You need to go out and report the individuals responsible. I am glad to see some folks came forward and did the right thing. I know that must have been one of the hardest things these kids had to do, but if these allegations are true they needed to be put to a stop immediately.

Yesterday afternoon, City View ISD released a statement on four staff members who turned themselves in to the Wichita County Sheriff's Department. According to KFDX, it is actually five employees that turned themselves in.

Anthony Ray Bushong — Current Superintendent of City View ISD

Carrie Lynn Allen — Current Assistant Superintendent of City View ISD

Daryl Alexander Frazier — Former principal of City View Jr/Sr High School

Rudy Glynn Hawkins, Jr. — Current Athletic Director at City View Jr/Sr High School

Cindy Pope Leaverton — Current Counselor at City View Jr/Sr High School

The coach that was accused of these crimes took his own life shortly after girls started sharing their stories online. According to the Wichita County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit these folks are accused of “persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

That eight year span would be from 2014 to 2022. After the individuals turned themselves in yesterday, City View ISD released a statement on their website. I will be putting it in full below.

The City View ISD Board of Trustees is aware that four current employees voluntarily submitted to the Sheriff’s Department this morning for arrest and processing, related to an offense that allegedly took place approximately five years ago. These employees should be released by early afternoon today. As is required by Texas law, these arrests will be reported to the Texas Education Agency within seven school business days from today.

After their release, the employees will be taking personal leave for the next few days and will not be at the District. The Board of Trustees has a regularly scheduled meeting set for Monday, February 13, 2023. At that meeting, a discussion regarding these arrests will be added to the agenda, at which time the Board will discuss and determine how best to move forward.

In the meantime, each of the school district campuses and departments are led by capable and qualified leaders who will continue to manage and lead their areas, as they would during any time an administrator might take leave or vacation. Similarly, all our sports teams are coached by great coaches who will continue to lead their teams in practices and competitions.

We want to assure our parents and staff members that we will fully consider and address this situation at our scheduled Board meeting on Monday night. The Board takes these allegations and arrests very seriously. However, we also want our parents and staff members to know that these arrests were based on alleged offenses that occurred at least five years ago. At this point in time, the District is not aware of any facts that would support the allegations against these individuals. Further, we are not aware of any allegations of recent offenses by any of our employees. We look forward to having more information and a full discussion Monday night at our meeting.

From what I have seen at previous City View ISD's meeting schedules. It should start at 6PM on Monday in the Administration Building of the City View ISD. At least that is where the last one was held in January of this year.

