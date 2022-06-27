City View ISD Releases Statement on Misconduct Allegations

Looks like an employee is currently on paid leave while an investigation is ongoing.

Looks like over the weekend a post went viral online about some allegations about an employee at City View. The school says they're investigating, but this is a difficult situation since no one has actually filed a complaint. These are simply posts going viral online at this point.

“Unfortunately, this investigation is difficult because we have not received any complaints at the District, and no one has come forward to the District to file a complaint against any of our employees,” said one statement.

I know how this town gets with rumors, but if what folks are saying about this employee is true. You need to file official complaints with the right people. Messaging each other on Facebook is doing absolutely nothing.

“City View ISD has a zero-tolerance policy toward inappropriate conduct with students by our employees. We have read multiple allegations on social media regarding one of our employees, and we are investigating these allegations in the best way we can. Unfortunately, this investigation is difficult because we have not received any complaints at the District, and no one has come forward to the District to file a complaint against any of our employees. Nonetheless, we are fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies. The safety and well-being of our students are our priorities.”

If you're someone that is in one of the posts talking about this misconduct. You're urged to contact the school district or the Wichita Falls Chief of Police.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.