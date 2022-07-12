Who Is ‘Claim to Fame’ Contestant Logan Crosby’s Famous Relative?

Claim to Fame is a new ABC reality game show hosted by the Jonas Brothers' Kevin Jonas and his little brother, Frankie. The new series locks in on relatives of unnamed famous celebrities who are looking to win $100,000 through different challenges. Most important: The contestants are trying to keep hidden who it is they're related to.

One hopeful you may have already heard of in the country music world: Logan Crosby made his debut on the show on Monday night (July 11), and if you use TikTok, you may have seen him come across your For You Page at some point.

With 88K followers on TikTok and now in front of millions on Claim to Fame, Crosby's identity remains safe after Monday night's premiere (in the first episode, it was Maxwell Norris, grandson of Chuck Norris, who was sent home).

We'll be doing our own digging to see if we can figure out who this singer — full name Bradley Logan Crosby — calls family. In our research, we learned he's from Georgia and ... well, actually, even his Facebook bio is a blank page. Being from Georgia hardly narrows it down if his relative is a country singer from Georgia. Still, below are some popular guesses from the Twitterverse:

Wait, hold on. Garth Brooks has a son? That's news to us. There are some other pretty juicy guesses in the comments of this photo.

Twitter user Ashlyn thinks she has most of the show figured out, while Ki is positive she knows at least one of the contestants.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC 10PM ET/PTT.

