Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Catalytic Converter Theft

Catalytic converter theft is out of control these days.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a theft that occurred in the 1200 block of Lamar.

On Wednesday, June 29, an unknown white male wearing jeans and a black shirt broke into the property and proceeded to cut 2 catalytic converters from a box van. The man also burglarized several more vehicles on the property. The crime took place over the course of about 15 minutes.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

