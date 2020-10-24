Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid Follows Olympic Bobsled Course

Lake Placid, a small village in upstate New York. As of the 2010 census they had a population around 2,500 people. Yet it will forever be known as the home of some of the most exciting moments of the winter Olympic games in 1932 and 1980. The area is also known for the spectacular fall foliage color changes this time of the year.

It seems they've come up with a way to capitalize on both of those concepts. Riding a single cart roller coaster along a track that follows the course of bobsled run from the 1932 and 1980 Olympics.

The bobsled, luge, and skeleton races have always been favorites of mine when watching the winter Olympic games so this looks really interesting. Toss in some more temperate weather and beautifully colored leaves in every direction and what's not to love.

Riding the Cliffside Coaster does look considerably safer than the ice covered alternatives. Each cart holds only one person and they will have direct control over the brakes so they can keep the speed down to whatever they're comfortable with. The track itself is 1.4 miles long, which according to LonelyPlanet.com, makes it the longest mountain coaster in the United States.

The Cliffside Coaster is one of the Olympic Regional Development Authority venues and along with the thrill of the ride you'll get to learn more about these historic Olympic games venues.

While some will probably ride the brakes all the way down the course, others will be hoping to set a top speed record. One thing's for sure, nobody will come close to what this course was like when it was covered in ice during the 1980 Olympics.

If you're up for a road trip, the Cliffside Coaster at Mount Van Hoevenberg is currently open on weekends.