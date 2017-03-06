UPS doesn't just deliver packages to customers.

Nineteen-year-old Derrick Taylor had been walking upwards of 10 miles to and from work at a UPS distribution center in Oxford, Ala., so his colleagues decided they needed to do something.

And, boy, did they.

Late last month, they surprised Taylor with a used Jeep they bought by pooling $1,100 of their own money to purchase it for him. The clip of the workers presenting him with the vehicle appeared on Facebook and went viral.

The audio is a little hard to hear, but you can clearly gather that Taylor, who takes care of his mother, is touched by the gesture.

"Man, it's been a roller coaster with all the attention, tied with family problems," he said. "But I feel blessed beyond so many measures so it's been great."

Taylor had bummed rides from co-workers, but usually shied away from asking from other help. Unbeknownst to him, the folks who worked with him were awed by his work ethic and decided to reward him for his effort.

