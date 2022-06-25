Yellowstone star Cole Hauser brought his youngest child, daughter Steely Rose, to the Montana set of the show for the week of Father's Day, and he shared pictures of their amazing father-daughter adventure.

Hauser plays rough-and-tumble Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, but he's a doting husband and father in real life. He invited his daughter to the set to celebrate Father's Day on June 19, sharing a picture afterward of her sitting at a firepit in a camping chair.

"Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there in the world," Hauser wrote, tagging his wife, Cynthia.

The actor added a new set of pictures days later, reminiscing about their special time together. Steely Rose looks perfectly at home while the production crew works in the rugged terrain in the background, and another picture shows her on foot among a group of the crew who are setting up. A third shot shows her with Hauser dressed in full character as Rip, with Forrie J. Smith on her other side in full character as Lloyd.

"Steely Rose and I on set last week of S5 @yellowstone," Hauser writes to accompany those pictures, adding, "Solo with the love of my life #fatherdaughtertime."

"You are the future my beautiful," he finishes.

Hauser's wife weighed in on that post, writing, "Oh baby I love it. She’s so lucky to share these experiences with you. You rock love!"

Jen Landon, who plays Teeter on Yellowstone, apparently got some bonding time with Hauser's daughter while she was on the set of the show.

"Steely is an icon!" she commented on Hauser's post, prompting Cynthia to respond, "@thejenlandon thanks for taking Steely under your wing. It means so much to her."

Hauser's wife is Cynthia Daniel, a former model and actor who fans might recognize from her television role as Elizabeth Wakefield on Sweet Valley High from 1994-1997.

Daniel retired from acting in 2002, according to Country Living, and she and Hauser married in 2006. The couple have town sons, Ryland and Colt, and Steely Rose is their only daughter.

Hauser spent some time with his family over his break between Yellowstone Season 4 and Season 5, and he and his wife both documented some of their family time, including a lavish resort vacation the couple took together in Anguilla. The actor, whose long list of credits also includes School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting and more, went back to work on the set of Yellowstone in mid-May, shooting the much-anticipated fifth season of the hit program, which has become the most-watched show on cable television since it debuted in 2018.

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere on Nov. 13 and serve up an extra-long story arc consisting of 14 episodes. The season will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.