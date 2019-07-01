Collector Toy Show Coming To Fre-Mar Valley in August

Remember all of those cool toys we had as kids? The Hot Wheels cars? The Barbie dolls? The full sized G.I. Joe action figures that used to kick Ken's butt and take Barbie out for Jeep rides? Well you'll probably find those and more at the Wichita Falls Collector Toy Show coming to Fre-Mar Valley on August 3rd.

As a long-time resident of Wichita Falls it's exciting to see things happening in parts of town that have been ignored for a while. The resurgence in activity downtown is nothing short of spectacular, and there was a car show in the Fre-Mar Valley parking lot a few months ago that was better attended by both participants and onlookers than most of the shows Wichita Falls has seen in quite some time. Bruce Lyons Computers and Guitars moved to a Fre-Mar Valley storefront a while back and even holds a monthly jam session.

For those unfamiliar with Fre-Mar Valley, it's at the 3100 block of Seymour Highway (5th Street) between Kemp Boulevard and Beverly Drive, across from Harrell Accelerated Learning Center and the US Post Office. This is the first Collector Toy Show in Fre-Mar Valley that I'm aware of and they're still looking for vendors, so if you've got a bunch of Matchbox cars, Star Wars items or any kind of toys or collectibles they'd love to hear from you.

And, of course, if you're looking for the perfect toy to add to your collection, this would be the place to find it. I'll be there ... not parting with any of my childhood treasures, but maybe adding to my collection of miniature cars.