Company Forces Employees to Clock In With a Selfie and Sparks a Debate
A business has come under fire for having its employees clock into work via a selfie.
TikToker @Gemd_pt, real name, Gemma Dixon, posted a viral video of her clocking into her job, which involved taking a selfie with facial recognition.
“When the clock-in machine makes you take a selfie [at] 7 am,” she wrote on the clip. We then see her press a "start shift" button before taking the selfie.
The TikTok gained over 3.5 million views with the majority of people criticizing the company's decision to use such a method.
"I know Deputy when I see it lmfaooo," one user wrote in response to the video. Others also chimed in and referenced the Australian time-clock application for companies. Deputy's website tagline reads, "Your time clock app for accurate payroll and healthy teams." It also states that employees can start shifts with touch-free facial recognition and ensure that they are "symptom-free," presumably from the coronavirus. It also claims to increase payroll accuracy.
One person was on the other side of the application and wrote, “Being a manager and seeing the Deputy clock in/out pictures at end of the week is THE BEST."
“Damn it’s like a work BeReal,” another person commented, referencing the French app that takes a selfie and forward-facing photo of its users at a random time each day. "Instead of BeReal it’s BeDepressed [for f---'s sake], talk about kicking a man whilst he’s down 😭😂," another added.
“The way mine would be me giving the finger every day,” a TikToker joked. "This is both the smartest and worst thing a company could do😳😂"
"The way I would quit so fast 😂 what is asking for a photo achieving?" one person questioned. Most of the comments debated what benefit would come from this method or if it was ethical to begin with.
Wild Jobs Celebrities Had Before Fame