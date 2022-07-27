Republican Congressman Attends Gay Son’s Wedding Three Days After Voting Against Same-Sex Marriage

Try to read this sentence without losing your marbles: a Republican congressman voted against same-sex marriage rights — and then attended his gay son's wedding just three days later.

"Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life," a spokesperson for U.S. representative Glenn Thompson announced earlier this week.

Yet, just three days earlier, Thompson, a conservative representative and former firefighter from Pennsylvania, joined 156 Republican colleagues in opposing a bill to provide federal protection for same-sex marriage.

Thompson previously voted against similar bills to protect the rights for married couples to obtain contraception and abortion access.

Despite this, Thompson's son told NBC News that he "married the love of [his] life" and the spokeswoman said the family was "very happy" to welcome their new son-in-law.

After the news broke, many on the internet called out Thompson for his hypocrisy.

"Here's your wedding present, son. Some hatred from dear old dad," one person quipped on Twitter.

"The father-of-the-groom speech must've been awkward af," another wrote.

"'I just don’t think you should have basic human rights, son. Let’s agree to disagree,'" another user imagined as the wedding speech.

One person on Twitter simply replied with: "........"

According to Buzzfeed News, Thompson actually said this in his wedding speech: "We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then. That’s what we’re rooting for."

Except, again, he voted against a bill that would protect marriage equality for folks just like his son and new son-in-law just before making the speech.

"These politicians need to be exposed for who they really are," the anonymous wedding guest who shared footage of the speech allegedly said.

Indeed, make it make sense.