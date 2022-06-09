Get our free mobile app

Do you have a middle school aged child that may be interested in working in health care? Or maybe they just are interested in learning something new over the Summer break. Whatever the reason may be, you are in luck because Covenant Health will be hosting a free summer program called CovenantReady.

Camp days are June 21 and 23rd and July 12 and July 14. There will be many opportunities for students who are in grades 6-8 during the camp days to learn about health care and even begin thinking about their future STEM track.

According to a press release from Covenant Health, students will get to tour the hospital, see emergency vehicles, watch a pig lung demonstration and much more.

The morning will begin at Maxey Park and include a tour of the hospital, including the emergency department, radiology department, pharmacy and simulation unit. Participants will get to watch a pig lung demonstration, look at slides under a microscope, see an x-ray, check out emergency vehicles and much more! Students will also get to learn about a wide variety of topics and have the opportunity to speak with health care professionals. This summer program can help middle school students begin to decide a STEM track they’re interested in.

Not only is this a great opportunity for students to have fun while learning, but it is also free of cost to parents. Parents can sign their middle school students up while spots still remain open here. But do so quickly as spots will likely go fast.

