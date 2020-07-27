Cowboy True Goes Virtual This Weekend

The Arts Council Wichita Falls is hosting the Cowboy True Art Exhibit and Auction this weekend, but because of the ongoing pandemic it's going to be a little different.

Rather than drive down to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center this year, you'll surf over to their website or Facebook page and enjoy this year's event virtually. Follow their event page on Facebook for updates and to see the virtual tour of this year's event.

Cowboy True via Facebook

Things get started Friday evening (07.31.20) at 6:30 with a virtual artist exhibit and gallery open event at CowboyTrue.org, an artist awards presentation, strolling fiddlers and the opening of the live online auction.

There will be more virtual artist exhibits and gallery viewing on Saturday (08.01.20) with youth artwork, poetry contests, and more.

With more than 40 outstanding western artists from around the country have cowboying and cowgirling up to be a part of this year's virtual event, the artwork will be amazing.

The Cow Camp virtual prize drawing has some incredible prizes including a Whispers of Hope trail ride, a Charlie One Horse hat, a handmade Harold Losey knife, a custom Dan Shores belt buckle and more.

The event wraps up with the door prize awards, online auction conclusion, an online concert from Mike Blakely at 7:00 Saturday evening.

Information on how to register for the online auction and buy tickets for the Cow Camp prize drawings can be found online at CowboyTrue.org.

The COVID-19 restrictions and health guidelines have forced almost every event to reinvent themselves this year and the organizations that depend on these events for annual funding appreciate the patience, understanding and support of their artists, patrons and supporters.

Whether online or in person, the mission of Cowboy True is to educate Texoma about the honor, art, and beauty of the cowboy’s daily life. Cowboy True is a celebration to honor working cowboys and the artwork that comes from their daily lives.