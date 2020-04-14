Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Aggravated Assault

Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding a recent aggravated assault.

The crime occurred at the Dollar Saver at 712 Brook on Saturday, March 28 at around 6:20 pm. An argument broke out, which led to a black female around 5’6” tall, 30 – 40 years old stabbing the victim in the arm with a large knife.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.