Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information in connection to a recent burglary of a building.

At some point between 11:40 pm on Sunday, October 4 and 12:20 am on Monday, October 5, two unknown male suspects broke into Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, located at 2601 10th Street. The suspects stole a safe and a cash register.

WFPD

The police know very little about the crime and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.