Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection with a recent burglary of a building.

The crime happened in the early morning hours of Monday, January 18. Unknown suspects broke into McBride’s Land and Cattle, located at 501 Scott Ave, and stole several bottles of liquor from the bar area.

The police have very little information about this crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

