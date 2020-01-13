Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information in regards to a burglary of a building.

Sometime between November 27 and December 2, unknown suspects broke into Walker-Neer Manufacturing located at 1520 Old Iowa Park Road.

The suspects stole a can containing assorted U.S. change, a pump action rifle with scope and a leather satchel.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.