Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving a recent burglary.

Sometime between 6:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4 and 9:30 am on Wednesday, August 5, unknown suspects broke into M&R Motors, located at 2919 Sheppard Access Road. The burglars stole an unspecified amount of Craftsman tools, four Uniroyal Liberator tires and four F-250 aluminum rims.

Not much is known about the crime and Crime Stoppers could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.