Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Habitation

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary.

Unknown suspect(s) broke into several camping trailers and stole various items at Hot Shots Storage, located at 1602 Loop 11, sometime between 5:30 pm on March 28th and 1:10 pm on March 30th.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.