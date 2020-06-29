Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Criminal Mischief

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help solve a recent criminal mischief case.

On Tuesday, June 23 at around 1:14 am, an unknown suspect threw red paint on a white 2010 Ford Explorer and a grey 2012 Ford Focus that were parked in the driveway of a residence in the 2600 block of Hairpin Curve. Damage to the vehicles is estimated to be worth $6,500.

Not much is known about the case and the police could use the community's help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.