Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Missing Person

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information to solve a missing person case.

Keith Mann, Jr. was last seen at Fountain Gate Apartments in the late-night hours of May 10, 1997. His vehicle was later discovered just off of McNeil Street in a parking lot.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the location and positive DNA results of Keith Mann, Jr., with board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.