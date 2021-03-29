Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Theft/Credit Card Abuse

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is looking for information in connection with a case of theft/credit card abuse that occurred last summer.

On July 14, 2020, unknown suspects stole the victim's wallet from her purse while at Market Street, located at 4590 Kell West. The suspects then went on to rack up several thousands of dollars in charges on the victim’s credit cards.

The police have very little information about the crime and need your help in solving the case.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

