Crossfire Hurricane, Durham Investigation and Stolen Elections

America is in serious peril. If the Durham Report that came out last month demonstrates anything at all, it is that the people of the United States have completely lost control of our own federal government. The entire apparatus of government is a Democrat-controlled leviathan driving us into a Socialistic World Government. No amount of lawsuits, no amount of legislation, and no amount of bold reporting by conservative media seem to be able to stop it.

Prominent legal scholar Alan Dershowitz highlighted that the Durham Report “reveals that Americans are right to distrust the government.” This is why the Founding Fathers urged and advised against allowing much power to gravitate to Washington, D.C. in the first place. As a matter of fact, the Constitution constructed a government that made it unlawful and illegal for all power to be accumulated in Washington, D.C.

If angels were to govern men,” James Madison wrote, “neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary... (but lacking angels) in framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: You must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.

A decentralized government, leaving men free to govern themselves was the primary goal of the Constitutional Convention.

However, beginning with the so-called “Progressive Era” Americans have pooh-poohed the Founding Fathers and their sage advice and have expanded federal government into every aspect of an individuals’ life, from jobs, welfare, health insurance, and now—who can be surprised that the entire corpus of federal law enforcement has been coopted by socialists and globalists to destroy American freedom?

But it is “we the people” who have allowed the federal government to operate completely outside the legal boundaries of the Constitution. So, now, here we are. The all-powerful federal government has become, as Thomas Jefferson put it, as “venal and oppressive” as the government from which we separated in 1776.

Crossfire Hurricane

Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation confirms that "Crossfire Hurricane," the FBI’s code name for its bogus investigation into Donald Trump, was without proper warrant and solely driven by the Hillary Clinton crime machine.

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion (between Donald Trump and Russia) in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," Durham wrote in the report as reported in an article from Just the News.

What is worse; we now know that this opposition network includes all the power levers of government, the main stream media, the Pentagon, and the lost world of academia. It is impossible to overestimate the damage done and being done by this Deep State complex.

Even more. The entire election process has been tainted by the interfering totalitarian-minded Deep State behemoth. Who is able to believe at this point that future elections will have integrity? Who is able to maintain any in the federal government, especially when the perpetrators of the biggest scam in American history go unpunished?

How many of the liars and cheats in the government will be held accountable? Who will be punished? The chain of evidence leads right into the Obama White House. Corruption at its deepest level. But will that community-organizer-in-chief even be questioned?

Durham Investigation

Summarizing the Durham investigation that was published this week, note the following. The massive failures of the FBI, driven by extreme liberal bias within all branches of government, began with “shoddy evidence” provided by the Hillary Clinton team. Willfully, and criminally, it might be added, the entire Department of Justice cooperated with “error-ridden” applications to surveil the Trump campaign, according to an article published by The Epoch Times on May 15.

Without any probable cause, and wholly departing from standard procedures and guidelines, the FBI wantonly rushed to utilize unvetted information against Donald Trump; did not bother to interview people connected with the false information; and wasted millions of dollars and 3 years investigating the Trump campaign and presidency, roadblocking his entire administration.

Added to this, special counsel Robert Mueller in 2019 was hired to thwart the presidency. Countless lives were sacrificed to this coup, including Trump advisers Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and of course, earlier, General Michael Flynn. All the while the compliant mainstream media kept up the drumbeat of “Russia, Russia, Russia” against Donald Trump.

In the end, Crossfire Hurricane demonstrates how deep the Deep State is willing to go to destroy our beloved Republic and turn it inside out. The Deep State globalists require us to submit to the World Government beneath the United Nations, or else.

Can America recover? It may be dubious, and the answer depends upon how we will hold accountable those who have hijacked American government.