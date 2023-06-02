Chaotic Scene Unfolds as Upset Man Targets Austin Bar-Goers
As is tradition, we're taking a look at some wild footage without any context whatsoever.
Let's break down the video at the bottom of this article frame by frame.
Kappa Kappa Gamma
The video opens with a man wearing a white shirt that says Kappa Kappa Gamma on the front asking the other patrons in this bar if they think he's crazy. According to Wikipedia, Kappa Kappa Gamma is a sorority, so there's that. We'll refer to him as KKG from here on out. A couple of fellows are trying to calm KKG down, stating that nobody wants to fight him.
KKG then seems to get upset that not enough people are paying attention to him, so he yells at everyone in the bar.
Oh, That Explains It!
At this point, KKG shares that he "took a bunch of mushrooms tonight." After some more ranting, he gets up on a table to continue to hold court.
Siiiick!
As the flashing lights of police cars can now be seen filtering through the slats of the window treatments behind him, KKG performs a sick dismount from the table and runs outside...
... where the cops are waiting for him.
Check out the video for yourself below.