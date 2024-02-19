Watch Dallas 7-Eleven Employees Beat a Trespasser Like a Piñata

As the old saying goes, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

When an employee tells you to leave their place of work, your best bet is to comply. Most people will simply call the cops on you for trespassing and let them do the dirty work.

However, some will take matters into their own hands.

This is the story of a couple of workers who did just that. And it is the most Dallas story ever.

You see, people in Big D are wilder than ever before. Rarely does a day go by that some sort of crazy incident that was caught on video in Dallas goes viral on the internet (the same could be said about all the big cities in the Lone Star State).

In Norway, “Texas” is slang for “crazy” or “wild.” If, as a Texan, this offends you, go on X (or Twitter, if you still call it that) and search “Texas.” You will quickly see that the term is 100% warranted.

The latest round of Texas craziness comes to us from the parking lot of a Dallas 7-Eleven. We don’t know why, but some guy was asked to leave the store multiple times but refused.

That is, until the workers started beating the hell out of him with what we would assume are a couple of mop handles. At that point the trespasser quickly exited the premises.

