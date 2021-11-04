Dallas Cowboys Bringing Back Helmet from the Tom Landry Era This Weekend

I absolutely love this! I have been waiting my whole life to see the Boys rock this.

I believe I am in the minority on this, but I think the Cowboys other jerseys should be worn a lot more than the standard white ones. At the very least give me something during prime time or the Thanksgiving game to mix things up. However, one uniform has never gotten love. At least in my generation.

The Cowboys red, white and blue helmets. The Cowboys currently have blue, white, and blue again stripes going down the center of the helmet. For one season back in 1976, the Cowboys decided to try this out. Why? It's simple, a birthday.

America's birthday to be exact. 1976 was the bicentennial for America and the Cowboys decided to change their uniform for one season only to honor America. Obviously, I was not alive at the time, but it was all about the red white and blue that year. Longtime Dallas Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm had the idea and it got them a lot of free press.

The Cowboys and the Eagles were the only team that season to honor the bicentennial. The Eagles however just had a patch on their jerseys. I would think your average fan would probably guess this was because the Cowboys were known as America's Team. Actually, that didn't come around until 1979 when the NFL Films show named them that in their end of season recap.

Either way, it's going to be nice to see the Boys wearing this on Sunday. Now why this week? The Cowboys will have eight medal of honor recipients in attendance on Sunday, so they thought let's bring back the red for one weekend only. I can't wait to see them come out of the tunnel and I hope they don't wait almost fifty more years to wear them again.

