Remember When the Dallas Cowboys Left Wichita Falls to Go Play a Game in Tokyo?

Whatever Happened to the America Bowl?

2005 American Bowl in Tokyo - Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons - August 6, 2005 Getty Images loading...

For several decades the NFL had something called the America Bowl. Basically a way to promote the league from around the world. The NFL had games in Mexico, Canada, Ireland, London, and even Japan. As you may know, Wichita Falls was once home to the Dallas Cowboys training camp from 1998-2001. Right in the middle of this, the Dallas Cowboys played a game in Tokyo.

Dallas Cowboys in Tokyo With Japanese Commentary

The NFL Has Not Had a Game in Tokyo Since 2005

The last time this happened was when Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts took on Michael Vick's Atlanta Falcons on August 6th, 2005. The NFL has gone international a lot the past few years, but that has been for regular season games. We have had several games in London this year and even a game in Germany. I don't know if the "America Bowl" is ever coming back, but the Dallas Cowboys had the most attended game ever back in the day.

Dallas Cowboys Hold Record for Largest America Bowl Crowd

Right in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys domination of the 90's. An American Bowl was held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico on August 15, 1994. Fans were hoping to see the spectacular Cowboys offense at work fresh off of two Super Bowl wins. They would get shut out 6-0 to the Houston Oilers. However, 112,376 people attended the game and for a freaking preseason game, that is an AMAZING attendance. Who knows if this game ever comes back, but it's fun to look back on.

