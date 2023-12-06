This Dallas Cowboys Ford Ranger is Every Eagles Fan’s Nightmare
It’s official – I have a new hero.
Even though I’m more of a Chevy guy, I’ve always had an affinity for the Ford Ranger. One of my closest friends had one of those bad boys back in the 90s and it was a good little truck that served him well for years.
I also love the Dallas Cowboys, even though they have consistently broken my heart for over two decades. I guess you could say I’m a glutton for punishment.
And one fan down in South Texas managed to take two things I love and combine them into the most glorious creation.
I have to admit that I feel pretty damn unimaginative after watching the video. I don’t know about you, but I never would have thought to go full-on Mad Max with a vehicle.
Oh yeah, not only did the owner go all-in on an apocalypse theme, but they also upped the ante by adorning that little truck with a whole bunch of Dallas Cowboys stars.
I’ll be honest with you, going to a Cowboys vs. Eagles game in Philadelphia is something I have no desire to do as a Cowboy fan. I was warned about that by a friend from Philadelphia when I was in the Navy.
But if I ever threw caution into the wind and decided to go to a game in Philadelphia, this is the truck that I would want to do it in.
@lisaguzman83 #ford#fordranger #coyoteswap #goviral #foryoupage #956valley #956cuhh ♬ original sound - aaysvec
Most Pro Bowls in Dallas Cowboys History
Gallery Credit: Stryker
Every Member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor (So Far)
Gallery Credit: Stryker
Remember When the Dallas Cowboys Practiced in Austin, Texas?
Gallery Credit: Stryker