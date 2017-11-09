Dallas Cowboys Head to Atlanta to Check Out the New Mercedes Benz Stadium

I've heard rumblings that this stadium is the one to dethrone Jerry World for the best in the NFL. Can't wait to check it out.

Atlanta had a pretty epic collapse in the Super Bowl last season and may still be facing that Super Bowl hangover. The team sits at a .500 record right now and the Boys are coming into town on a winning streak. Speaking of winning streaks, the Falcons currently have one going against the Boys at two straight victories.

The Cowboys once won five straight against the Falcons. From the 1966-1974 seasons. The Cowboys have also met the Falcons in the playoffs as well. Both of those games were in the divisional round. The Cowboys won both of those matchups in 1978 and 1980.

A win for the Boys on Sunday keeps the winning streak going and would put that at four straight. It would also snap that two-game losing streak against the Falcons and boost the overall record against them to 17-10. It would also increase their record in Atlanta to 8-6 and give them the first victory at their new stadium. The Cowboys overall record against NFC South opponents would increase to 56-30.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 on Sunday and pregame will begin at 2:30. Listen to every Dallas Cowboys game on NewsTalk 1290 . As always, Go Cowboys!