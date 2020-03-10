Dallas Cowboys Will Play in the 2020 Hall of Fame Opener

A little extra Dallas Cowboys football for you this season.

So the full NFL schedule will be released one week from today. However, we already know one game will be going down. The Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on August 6th. That weekend is all about the Hall of Fame participants being in enshrined forever in Canton. This game has been played at different times of the year, but since 2002 it has taken place prior to the first week of preseason.

Going down on August 6th, 2020. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys. It makes sense why these two teams were chosen. Dallas Cowboys legend Jimmy Johnson will be going into the Hall of Fame. Along with Pittsburgh legends Bill Cowher and Troy Polamalu. The Cowboys and Steelers also have members of the 10 Seniors for the special Centennial Class, who will have their enshrinement Friday, Sept. 18 in Canton. Safeties Cliff Harris (Cowboys) and Donnie Shell (Steelers) will be going in.

Both teams have played in this game six times, but have never played each other. They each have a 3-3 record in the Hall of Fame game. I know I will be watching and we have a long wait ahead of us. Baseball season hasn't even started yet and I'm already thinking about football.