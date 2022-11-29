Use of Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment May Be Banned in Dallas

Could this be the start of a statewide trend?

Just last year, a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in Dallas was proposed. Now, officials are considering a ban on all gas-powered lawn tools, according to NBC DFW.

As was the case with the proposed gas-powered leaf blower ban, health, noise, and environmental concerns are behind the move. Plans are being developed to phase out the use of gas-powered lawn equipment by 2030, maybe even as early as 2027.

But just how feasible is it for the average citizen to make the switch?

That’s something officials are considering, which is difficult to evaluate. Also, officials aren’t exactly sure how many lawn care businesses are currently in operation in Dallas. The city will look to a consulting group to help implement a transition plan.

Personally, I’m a fan of electric lawn equipment. However, that wasn’t always the case. I had a corded electric trimmer in the early 2000s and I found it to be cumbersome and weak in comparison to gas-powered trimmers. I used it for one season and switched back to a gas-powered trimmer.

But just a few years ago, I invested in a battery-powered electric blower and absolutely loved it. Over the years that followed I slowly transitioned to cordless electric lawn equipment and now all my lawn tools are electric.

But the transition wasn’t cheap. And that’s my biggest concern.

Even with five years' notice, it won’t be easy for low-income individuals to make the switch. And it’s not like tools are getting cheaper.

