Dallas Mavericks Fan Hits Half Court Shot, Wins $100k in Bitcoin

Mavs fan Isaiah Stone just became a whole lot wealthier thanks to his shooting skills.

During the Mavericks’ game last night against the San Antonio Spurs, he nailed a half court shot and was rewarded with $100,000 in cryptocurrency (Bitcoin), making him the winner of the largest cash prize ever given out for an on-court promotion by the Dallas Mavericks.

Probably the best part of it all (as someone watching) was that he acted like he does this sort of thing every day. If it were me out there, I would’ve been shaking in my boots and probably put up an air ball right there in front of God and everybody.

As is to be expected in the Twitterverse, some people were critical of the prize, calling it “fake money.”

Of course, it’s Twitter so there was plenty of back-and-forth between users debating the value of cryptocurrency.

While I’m familiar with “crypto,” I’m damn sure no expert, so I went to the experts at NerdWallet for a little clarification:

Cryptocurrency is a form of payment that can be exchanged online for goods and services. Many companies have issued their own currencies, often called tokens, and these can be traded specifically for the good or service that the company provides. Think of them as you would arcade tokens or casino chips. You’ll need to exchange real currency for the cryptocurrency to access the good or service.

According to the site, Bitcoin in particular has been volatile over the last year, losing nearly half of its value between April and May. However, the currency rebounded and was at an all-time high by mid-October.

Volatile or not, I personally would be more than happy to score $100k in Bitcoin.

