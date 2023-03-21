The Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie Just Lost Its Screenwriters

We’re still waiting for any kind of indication of when exactly we might see Star Wars back in a movie theater again — and when we do, just what sort of Star Wars movie we’re going to get. Numerous Star Wars films have been announced and then trapped in development hell in recent years, including projects that would have been helmed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins, The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, and Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Hopefully we’ll finally get definitive word about the next Star Wars movie at Star Wars Celebration later this spring. In the meantime, there’s a new report (via Above the Line) that yet another potential Star Wars film that was rumored in development has seen yet another setback. Per their sources, a project that was being written by Damon Lindelof, along with Justin Britt-Gibson, won’t be after all. This Star Wars, which we know nothing about regarding its potential plot, is supposed to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who recently worked on Marvel’s Ms. Marvel series for Disney+.

What this means for the film, or for Obaid-Chinoy’s involvement, is tough to discern at this point. But this has been the pattern at Lucasfilm for years: A series of projects announced (or at least reported as in development) involving very talented people, only for those same talented people to walk away from the projects a short while later with nothing to show for it.

It is believed that this particular Star Wars movie that Lindelof was writing is the one Disney has tentatively dated for release on December 19, 2025. Above the Line claims the movie’s title and basic plot should still be revealed at Star Wars Celebration.

