First Details of Rey Skywalker ‘Star Wars’ Movie Revealed

At Star Wars Celebration, we got the announcements we were looking for: Three new Star Wars movies on the horizon. There’s a film about the origins of the Jedi by James Mangold, a movie that will Avengers-ize the Star Wars Disney+ TV Universe by Dave Filoni, and a direct sequel to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, starring Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker.

The official announcement didn’t include much more information about the films than that, but Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy spilled a few additional details to Variety, including some clarifying info on exactly when the movie will take place — 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. (Before you do the math in your head: That movie came out in theaters less than four years ago.)

As Kennedy put it:

We’re 15 years out from ‘Rise of Skywalker,’ so we’re post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray. There’s a lot of discussion around, ‘Who are the Jedi? What are they doing? What’s the state of the galaxy?’ She’s attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that’s where we’re going.

She didn’t confirm any other members of the sequel trilogy cast appearing in this new film, but she hinted that we could see an appearance from Luke Skywalker in some form. (“I don’t know if we’ll spend a lot of time in flashbacks or [on] Force ghosts or things like that,” she said “but certainly, the spirit of what he represents to her is going to be significant.”)

The next Star Wars movie was scheduled to be released in theaters on December 19, 2025. It’s assumed this Rey Skywalker film could potentially be the project to fill that release date on the Disney schedule.

