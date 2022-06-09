This Is a Golden Age of Darth Vader Stories

You can criticize Disney for the way they’ve handled some parts of Star Wars, but you have to give them this much credit: They’ve done a really good job with Darth Vader.

From Rogue One to the recent Star Wars comics from Marvel to his excellent and very frightening supporting role on the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, we’re living in a golden age of Darth Vader stories. In our latest Star Wars video, we explore Disney’s version of Darth Vader, and why he’s one of our favorite versions of the character in history.

We explore Vader’s Disney apppearances, and how they’ve all leaned into the character’s terrifying nature. We look back at Star Wars: Rebels, and see how Vader worked perfectly there in contrast to the character of Ahsoka, and how the company has built on the myths that came before to create a really compelling vision of evil.

Watch it below:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+. The limited series will run for six episodes.

