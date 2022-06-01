Ewan McGregor has spoken out against Star Wars fans who have been sending his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star, Moses Ingram, racist attacks. Now, we all know people can be pretty problematic online, but this whole thing is ridiculous, and Ewan McGregor thinks so too.

Ewan McGregor took to Twitter to explain both his excitement about the show so far, and express his disdain for what some fans are up to. He said:

It just goes to show, what this family can do when we all pull together. However, it seems that some of the fan base, from this influential fan base, have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs, I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart. It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening, We stand with Moses, we love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind.

Ingram herself talked about the whole thing, and she essentially explained that she's not used to this kind of thing, and just does her best to brush it off.

"There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate, I think the thing that bothers me is sort of this feeling that I just gotta shut up and take it. I just kinda gotta grin and bear it. And I'm not built like that."

The official Disney Twitter also made a statement, explaining that they aren’t going to give in to the bullying.

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.

All we can really say here is that we truly hope Ingram is okay through all of this. New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

10 Actors Who Turned Down Star Wars Roles