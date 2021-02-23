David Irving Thinks the Cowboys are ‘All Hardy Har Har’

If my memory serves me correctly, the Dallas Cowboys were pretty forgiving of David Irving’s many transgressions - and this is how he repays them.

In an extensive interview with The Athletic he said, “I hated going to work for the Cowboys. A Cowboy is all ‘hardy har har’ and all this America’s Team stuff. I belong in Las Vegas with the Raiders.”

Those are some pretty strong words that are hard to swallow for a diehard fan like myself who was a big fan of his when he was on the team. He’s an incredibly talented athlete and I hated to see him go. But he succeeded in making me dislike him with three sentences.

I just think it’s a puzzling observation to make. Hardy har har? I’m not exactly sure, but it sounds like he thinks the team’s culture is kind of dumb and cheesy.

I’ve never spent a second in the Cowboys locker room, but I’ve spent my entire life rooting for them. And while the last 25 years have been trying as a fan, I still have a lot of pride in the team and take it personally when people take a jab at them - especially when it’s a former member of the team trashing them.

The only good thing I can take from his comments is that he’s going to have to walk into AT&T stadium here in just a few months. The date is still TBA, but the Cowboys are slated to play the Raiders at home next season.

And when they do, David Irving is going to feel the wrath of every Cowboy fan in attendance. And I’ll love every minute of it.