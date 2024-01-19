Avoid These Animals At All Costs If You See Them in Texas

You better have a gun or watch where you're stepping if you encounter one of these in the wild.

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Most Dangerous Animals in Texas

So deer kill more people in Texas than any other animal. This is due to auto accidents, so I am not really counting that. However, these animals back a pretty bad bite or carry a pretty deadly disease. So let's take a look so you know what to look for.

Brown Recluse Spider

Considered one of the most dangerous spiders in America. We do have them in Texas. Their bites are not often fatal, however the area they bite tends to "die". The area becomes dusky and a shallow open sore forms as the skin around the bite dies. I do not recommend searching brown recluse bites. In doing some research, found some pretty graphic stuff today.

Western Cottonmouth

Whether you call it a Cottonmouth or a Water Moccasin. These snakes scare the crap out of me. Fun fact, most snakes scare the crap out of me. Looking up videos of these things swimming in a lake is terrifying. They only attack humans for the most part if provoked. If you get bit, you could suffer permanent muscle damage. Bites if not treated can be fatal.

Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

Hopefully you hear this one before you see it. This snake is our largest venomous snake in North America. The problem with this snake is that 33% of the time it bites you, it does not inject any venom at all. I would still not chance it and avoid a bite at all costs. 1 in 600 bites from a rattlesnake are fatal. Once again, don't test those odds.

Kissing Bug

Sounds like a cute bug, but it's not. This little guy carries Trypanosoma Cruzi, the parasite that causes Chagas Disease. More than half of all Kissing Bugs are a carrier for this disease. If you become infected, the typical person starts having heart complications.

Striped Bark Scorpions

Different types of scorpions are all over Texas. These ones from my research are the most dangerous in our state. They're typically yellow with two black stripes on their back. A sting is rarely fatal, however folks say it is very painful. In the most rare cases, people have actually gone into anaphylactic shock as a result of a sting.

Wild Hogs

I bet if you asked most Texans, they hate these things the most. The eat up crops, destroy hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Texas property, and they're some mean son of a b******. Wild hogs don't typically attack humans, however if baby hogs are present. They will do anything to protect them. Only one Texas county is said to have no wild hogs and that would be El Paso.

Coyotes

I would say not really dangerous to us. Don't get me wrong, they can attack humans. However these things are dangerous to your pets. If you're someone that lets your dog or car roam the backyard. Keep an eye out for coyotes if they're known to be in your area.

Armadillos

Animals on the list my grandfather hates the most would be armadillos. Mainly for the fact they continuously ruin his yard with holes. I always thought they were kinda cute. The problem with armadillos? Around 20% of the population of them carry leprosy that can transmit to humans. So if you see one, don't pick it up.