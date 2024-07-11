Residents of North Texas Town Alerted to Alligator Spotted in Area

City officials issued a warning to citizens after a rare alligator sighting in North Texas.

WFAA reports that the gator was spotted in ponds and tributaries near Denton Creek in Coppell. Residents have been warned not to get into the water or fish in the area for now.

Additionally, residents are reminded that feeding alligators in the wild is a misdemeanor that will result in a $500 fine.

The city of Coppell can’t simply relocate the alligator as it is a regulated species. Officials are currently seeking permission to relocate the gator from Texas Parks & Wildlife.

While it’s not a regular occurrence, Alligators have been spotted in North Texas in the past. Multiple alligators were spotted in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in 2021.

