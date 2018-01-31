Did Satan Hurt a Wichita Falls Child? Mother Says So

Satan attacking babies in Wichita Falls?

We already had one Wichita Falls family say their son was possessed by demons . Now we have a Wichita Falls mother claiming that Satan attacked her one-year-old daughter. That is what 24-year-old Melissa Ann Martinez told one of her friends in a text that police obtained from a search warrant.

Martinez has been on probation since 2014 for the child endangerment charge, and was reportedly sentenced to six months in jail recently for violating that probation and for a separate credit card abuse charge.

According to the arrest affidavit , Martinez had put her daughter to bed and the next day she said her daughter woke up with multiple bruises on various parts of her face. Police would later find the text describing it was the work of the devil.

Martinez said no one else was in the home and the child had no injuries before being put to bed. The only other person it could have been is the devil, right?