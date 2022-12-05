Disneyland Guest Who Died Falling From Parking Garage Identified

The Disneyland guest who died after falling from a multistory parking garage outside the park Saturday (Dec. 3) had been identified.

According to Deadline, Chris Christensen, 51, fell from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure outside the Disneyland theme park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Content warning below: suicide

Anaheim police reported that the incident occurred just before 9PM local time Saturday, and that the man never actually entered the park itself.

According to police, Christensen's death was ruled most likely a suicide.

Deadline reports the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure has seen several suicides since its opening in 2000.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Christensen, an elementary school principal who worked in Huntington Beach, Calif., was allegedly facing child endangerment accusations.

On Nov. 15, Christensen was reportedly arrested for suspicion of misdemeanor child endangerment and battery. In a Facebook post published Dec. 3, Christensen denied the allegations, which he claimed stemmed from a "heated argument."

Christensen was also a musician who had previously performed with the Disney All-American College Musicians, according to posts from his Facebook in August.

Christensen was the principal at three other schools before Newland Elementary, and was once a middle school instrumental music teacher. He had three children.

Newland Elementary is expected to have grief counselors available following Christensen's death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).