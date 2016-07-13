Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton Sodas Are Here to Quench Your Sugary Thirst
You may find these drinks easier to stomach than these candidates.
A Connecticut soda company called Avery's Beverages has come out with soft drinks named in honor of presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
So, wet your lips and get ready for Trump Tonic and Hillary Hooch. Sadly, there's nothing in honor of Bernie Sanders, who's hitched his wagon to Hillary's star.
Trump Tonic features the slogan "Make America grape again," while Hillary Hooch is a berry beverage with "classified flavor," a nod to her email woes.
We're expecting sales to be -- to borrow one of Trump's favorite words -- "huge."
Avery's may be the way to go when it comes to determining our next president. Barack O'Berry outsold John McCream back in 2008 and Cream de Mitt in 2012.